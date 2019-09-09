MIR COIN Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. MIR COIN has a market cap of $2.16 million and $261,078.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00215753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.01254701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

