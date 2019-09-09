Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $152.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $152.00 price objective from investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,737,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,044,270. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,704 shares of company stock valued at $39,229,360. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

