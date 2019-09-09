Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,023 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 335.8% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,757 shares of company stock valued at $37,105,698. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $137.14. 2,057,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,044,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

