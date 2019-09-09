Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Reduced by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 56.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,491 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,735 shares of company stock worth $2,736,994. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.69.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.13. 11,133,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,672,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

