Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Wolfe Research Analysts

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) received a $30.00 price target from analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.16.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of MDP stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.40. 1,731,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,331. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $785.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.63 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meredith will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Meredith by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Meredith by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.