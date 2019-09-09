Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Trading 3.5% Higher

Mentor Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:MNTR) shot up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, 9,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 42,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

In other Mentor Capital news, CEO Chester Billingsley sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $66,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

