Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $188,741.00 and $5,958.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00843890 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003113 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001335 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

