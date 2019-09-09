MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of MasTec worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3,576.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,999,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,344 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 34,943.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 270,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187,276 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 219,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,772,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $63.84. 11,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,297.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

