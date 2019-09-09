MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to report $310.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.70 million. MarineMax posted sales of $308.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.48 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.94%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on MarineMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James cut MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Longbow Research dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. 168,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,642. The stock has a market cap of $409.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.89. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90.

In related news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MarineMax by 753.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.