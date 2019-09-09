Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Vertex One Asset Management Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,009 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $105,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,779,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,544 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,318,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,180 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,427,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 176.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,663,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,905 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,514. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

