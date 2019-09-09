Manna (MANNA) Price Reaches $0.0006

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Manna has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Manna has a market cap of $339,584.00 and $13.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006006 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,484,960 coins and its circulating supply is 553,986,872 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

