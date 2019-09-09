Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann set a $2.00 price target on Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $7.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

NYSE:MNK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. 25,260,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,051,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.