Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also given Luxfer an industry rank of 163 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Luxfer by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 2,288.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Luxfer by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period.
NYSE LXFR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. 164,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.35. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $418.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.10.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.
