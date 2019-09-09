Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Luxfer an industry rank of 163 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Luxfer news, CEO Alok Maskara bought 15,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,576.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Luxfer by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 2,288.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Luxfer by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period.

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. 164,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.35. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $418.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.