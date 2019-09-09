Lunyr Market Capitalization Tops $2.19 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $174,655.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00009267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, Bittrex and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00215753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.01254701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, BiteBTC, Huobi, BigONE, YoBit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

