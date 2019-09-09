Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $14.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.14. 10,700,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $110.71 and a twelve month high of $204.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 40.25%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,174 shares of company stock worth $51,070,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 93.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

