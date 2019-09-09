Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Set at $222.00 by Susquehanna Bancshares

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has been given a $222.00 price target by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.07.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $14.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,700,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,777. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $204.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.75 and a 200 day moving average of $172.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,036.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,174 shares of company stock valued at $51,070,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,492,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,030,287,000 after purchasing an additional 97,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,590,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.