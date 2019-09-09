Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an equal weight rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.07.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $14.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,700,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.75 and a 200 day moving average of $172.04. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $110.71 and a twelve month high of $204.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,174 shares of company stock valued at $51,070,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

