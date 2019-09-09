Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given a $225.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $225.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.07.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $14.73 on Friday, hitting $203.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,700,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $204.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,174 shares of company stock valued at $51,070,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

