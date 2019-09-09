LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $4.50. LSI Industries shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 2,978 shares.

LYTS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 million, a P/E ratio of 113.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 58.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 434,017 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 70,891 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 46,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

