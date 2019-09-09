LPA Group’s (LPA) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of LPA Group (LON:LPA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The stock has a market cap of $11.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. LPA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.56.

Get LPA Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. LPA Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.