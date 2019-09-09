LoyalCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $112,835.00 (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $112,835.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $50.98, $24.43 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00216026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.01256228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000377 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

