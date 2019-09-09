Loom Network Price Down 0.7% This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Allbit and IDEX. Loom Network has a market cap of $28.05 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00216453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.01264111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,342,171 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, Bittrex, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Upbit, DEx.top, Hotbit, Coinbe, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Allbit, Binance, GOPAX, DDEX, Poloniex, Tidex, Bitbns and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

