LockTrip (LOC) Market Cap Reaches $6.10 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and $194,845.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00003936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020659 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003085 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Fatbtc, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Mercatox, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

