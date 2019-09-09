Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) Position Raised by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,233 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Livent were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura set a $9.00 target price on shares of Livent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.58 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of Livent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

NASDAQ:LTHM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.77. 1,970,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,995. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. Livent Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.85 million. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

