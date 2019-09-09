LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Set at $90.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been given a $90.00 price target by Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.17.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 291,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $131.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,140,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,744.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 585.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 158.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

