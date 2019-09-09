LiteDoge Market Capitalization Hits $156,227.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $156,227.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,837.11 or 2.21865104 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 131.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020673 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,318,434,581 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

