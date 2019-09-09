Litecoin (LTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.63 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $69.59 or 0.00670686 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Bitso and OKCoin International. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.40 billion and $2.63 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022902 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,213,842 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

