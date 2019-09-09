Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Shares of Lite Access Technologies Inc (CVE:LTE) fell 21.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 145,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 154% from the average session volume of 57,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.15.

About Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro ducts and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Product and Fibre Optic Installation. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services that are used in various communication networks, including Olympic, military, and government facilities.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lite Access Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lite Access Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.