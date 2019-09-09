Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $202,852.86 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,871 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $202,852.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,397,230 shares in the company, valued at $26,072,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, L. Dyson Dryden sold 92,032 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,711,795.20.

On Friday, August 30th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 50,251 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $943,211.27.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.37. 78,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 0.18.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.58 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

