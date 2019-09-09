Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $202,852.86 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,871 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $202,852.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,397,230 shares in the company, valued at $26,072,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, L. Dyson Dryden sold 92,032 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,711,795.20.
- On Friday, August 30th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 50,251 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $943,211.27.
Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.37. 78,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 0.18.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
See Also: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.