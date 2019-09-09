Linda Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Linda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BitFlip. During the last seven days, Linda has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linda has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Profile

Linda is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com . Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Graviex, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Nanex and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

