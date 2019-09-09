Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.09

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $7.30. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 1,558 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCUT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.11 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Analysts predict that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 10.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 513,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 21.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 231,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 44.4% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 114,719 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

