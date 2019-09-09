Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Shares Bought by V3 Capital Management L.P.

V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,088,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Liberty Property Trust comprises 22.4% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.41% of Liberty Property Trust worth $104,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPT. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

LPT stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.31. 2,819,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,707. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $53.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

