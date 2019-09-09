Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,560 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.13% of Liberty Global worth $25,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 211,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 42.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. BidaskClub lowered Liberty Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $26.49. 398,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.