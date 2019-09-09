LEOcoin Price Tops $0.0207 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. LEOcoin has a market cap of $2.50 million and $1,721.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, C-CEX, Livecoin and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,382.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.18 or 0.01764639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.43 or 0.02980920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00696136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00727757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00064088 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00455808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009197 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 129,367,839 coins and its circulating supply is 121,010,421 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, LEOxChange, C-CEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

