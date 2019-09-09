Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $112.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $121.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,387,000 after purchasing an additional 278,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,485,000 after purchasing an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,592,000 after buying an additional 212,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,783,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 880,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,276,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.48. The stock had a trading volume of 439,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.97%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

