Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LH shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.91.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $415,742.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $983,260.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,859 shares of company stock worth $3,421,092 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LH traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $172.40. 23,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,296. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $178.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

