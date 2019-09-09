Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,166 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 1.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.16% of Kroger worth $27,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 57.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Kroger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,412,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,146,000 after acquiring an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 151,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,902,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,244. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,243.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

