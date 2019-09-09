KGL Resources (ASX:KGL) Trading 6% Higher

KGL Resources Limited (ASX:KGL) traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.27 ($0.19) and last traded at A$0.27 ($0.19), 214,976 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.18).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $74.72 million and a PE ratio of -29.44.

About KGL Resources (ASX:KGL)

KGL Resources Limited develops and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores copper, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the development of Jervois multi-metal project located in the Northern Territory, Australia. The company was formerly known as Kentor Gold Limited and changed its name to KGL Resources Limited in August 2013.

