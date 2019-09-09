KeyCorp Trims Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Target Price to $250.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $303.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.06.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $215.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $8,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,304,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $27,369,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,984 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.