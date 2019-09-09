KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.67, approximately 16,310,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 10,948,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $34.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 823,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

