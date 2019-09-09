Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,274,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 329,680 shares.The stock last traded at $1.38 and had previously closed at $1.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Key Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.31.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 614.21% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Key Energy Services Inc will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Key Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

