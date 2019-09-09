Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kennametal by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,520,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after purchasing an additional 177,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,386 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1,158.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 805,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,600. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

