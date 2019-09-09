KekCoin (KEK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $243,080.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020435 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.93 or 0.02147638 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000588 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

