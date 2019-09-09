Kcash (KCASH) Market Capitalization Tops $3.77 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $1.47 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

