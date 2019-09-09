KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,872,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 563,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.26% of KB Home worth $73,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 2,436.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KBH. Barclays upgraded shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.73 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.66.

NYSE:KBH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,177. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $29.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.49 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $88,396.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

