Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Trading 11.1% Higher

Kaizen Discovery Inc (CVE:KZD) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 15,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 56,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55.

Kaizen Discovery Company Profile (CVE:KZD)

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for and develops mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interests in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 192 square kilometers and includes 28 kilometers of strike length within the Andahuaylas  Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

