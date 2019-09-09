Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Trading 11.1% Higher

Kaizen Discovery Inc (CVE:KZD) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 15,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 56,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55.
Kaizen Discovery Company Profile (CVE:KZD)
Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for and develops mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interests in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 192 square kilometers and includes 28 kilometers of strike length within the Andahuaylas Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
