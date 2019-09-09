JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,740 ($35.80) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,903.50 ($37.94).

ABF opened at GBX 2,354 ($30.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,337.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,409.84. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,659 ($34.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

