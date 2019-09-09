JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Reduced by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 12,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.40. 12,883,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,316,996. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

