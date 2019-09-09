J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 20.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

SJM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.62. 36,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.43. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.70.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

In other news, SVP Geoff E. Tanner purchased 1,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.42 per share, with a total value of $103,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,395.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $85,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $457,363. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

