ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.27. 28,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $719.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. ITT’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,980,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,551,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ITT by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,606,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,164,000 after purchasing an additional 458,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ITT by 9.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,574,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,087,000 after purchasing an additional 310,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ITT by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,389,000 after purchasing an additional 570,860 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,658,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.